73 missing Azerbaijanis from first Karabakh war identified: State Commission

As many as 73 Azerbaijanis listed as missing during the First Karabakh War have been identified, Eldar Samadov, Deputy Chair of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that 64 of those 73 people were found in the graves of unknown martyrs, and the remains of 9 people were taken from the mass graves discovered in the villages of Edilli, Dashalti and Sarijali.

