75 illegal immigrants rescued from western Libyan coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Libyan Interior Ministry said Friday that 75 illegal immigrants were rescued from the country's western coast in two days, Xinhua reported.

According to the authorities, 47 immigrants were rescued on Wednesday and 28 others were rescued on Thursday from the coast of the city of Zuwara, some 120 km west of the capital Tripoli.

On July 26, Libyan Red Crescent recovered 60 bodies of illegal immigrants in the eastern Tripoli.

Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants wanting to cross the Mediterranean toward Europe. Many of them drowned on the way.

Improved weather conditions have increased the flows of illegal immigrants toward Europe, particularly off western Libyan coast.

News.Az

News.Az