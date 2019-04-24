7th Meeting of UNESCO National Commissions and Committees of TURKSOY Member Countries held in Osh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th meeting of the UNESCO National Commissions and Committees of TURKSOY Member Countries has been held in the city of Osh, Kyrgyz Republic, according to AzerTag.

Addressing the event, Ambassador-at-Large, Secretary-General of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO Elnur Sultanov described the meeting as a sign of solidarity and cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries. He noted the importance of promoting the common Turkic heritage at UNESCO.

Sultanov highlighted the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s membership of UNESCO, the "Baku Process" initiated by President Ilham Aliyev and the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held in Baku on May 2-3 this year.

He emphasized First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva’s outstanding contributions to developing relations between Azerbaijan and UNESCO, and to promoting, preserving and transmitting the country’s cultural heritage to the future generation.

Noting that Armenia has been pursuing a policy of ethnic and cultural cleansing against Azerbaijan in the occupied territories, Sultanov drew the audience`s attention to the destruction by Armenia of Azerbaijan`s cultural heritage. “That was also a common heritage of the Turkic world.” He underlined the importance of TURKSOY member states` assistance in bringing this issue to the forefront of UNESCO agenda.

News.Az

