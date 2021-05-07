8 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects nabbed in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least eight suspects were detained in Turkey's metropolis of Istanbul for suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group and conflict zones, a security source said Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Provincial anti-terror units simultaneously raided 15 addresses in 10 districts of Istanbul and made the arrests, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects remain under investigation.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

News.Az