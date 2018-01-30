8 dead, 2 injured after bus crash in Turkey's eastern Van

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eight people have been killed, at least two others have been injured after a bus crashed with a truck in Turkey's eastern Van province early Tuesday.

According to reports, the accident took place when the bus heading from Başkale district hit the truck coming in the opposite direction near Gürpınar district.

Ambulances, firetrucks and gendarmerie forces arrived at the scene of the accident and took necessary measures.

The injured were immediately transferred to Van State Hospital to receive treatment, reports added.

News.Az

News.Az