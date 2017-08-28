8 injured in Iran earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit north-west of Iran injuring eight people on the wee hours of Monday, IRNA reported.

According to the seismological center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 3:44 hours local time (23:14 GMT Sunday night) in an area located at 47.08 degrees longitude and 37.87 degrees latitude some 100 km from the provincial capital city of Tabriz.

The tremor damaged many houses in the area.

News.Az

News.Az