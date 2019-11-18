8 killed as boat capsizes in eastern Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least eight people were killed after a boat carrying 40 people capsized in Sutlej river in Pakistan's eastern district of Okara on Monday, police and local media said, Xinhua reported.

The police in the area said the incident took place when the people were crossing the river near the Malhu Sheikha area of the district.

According to the rescue officials, eight bodies have been fished-out from the river while search for the others was continued.

Police said the death toll could further rise as rescue efforts are underway for other missing passengers, adding that the cause of the incident could not be ascertained yet.

Following the incident, all district administrations and rescue teams have been rushed to the area and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Volunteers from nearby areas were also rushed to the place and took part in the rescue and search operation.

News.Az

