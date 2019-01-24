Yandex metrika counter

8 trapped after four-storey building collapses in India, rescue on

Eight people are trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Gurugram's Ullawas this morning, the police said. A rescue operation is going on, NDTV.

A bulldozer is clearing debris from the site, and personnel of the Haryana fire service are trying to pinpoint the area where the people are trapped.

The rescuers said it's not known yet what led the building in Ullawas, 12 km from the popular Cyber Hub, to come crashing down at 5 am.
honor Patriotic War martyrs

