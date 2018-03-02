8 Turkish soldiers martyred in Syria’s Afrin region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Soldiers were martyred on Thursday during Operation Olive Branch, another 13 soldiers wounded, says Turkish General Staff.

Eight Turkish soldiers were martyred in Syria’s northwestern region of Afrin on Thursday as the Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch continues in the region, according to separate Turkish General Staff statements.

In two statements, the Turkish army also said another thirteen soldiers were wounded during the operation.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20, to remove the PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin. According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012, when the Syrian Assad regime left the city to the terror group without a fight.

