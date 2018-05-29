80-year-old Turkish woman takes up judo

+ ↺ − 16 px

An 80-year-old woman living in Turkey's central Adana province decided to take up judo after watching her granddaughter compete.

Ayten Alataş had been taking her granddaughter to judo practice for four years when she thought to herself, "Could I do it too?" She began joining the trainings, suited up in a traditional judogi outfit, Daily Sabah reports.

Her granddaughter Ayşe Begüm Türk said her grandmother had been interested in the sport since she first began competing. Alataş said it took her awhile to realize the sport was more than just a fight:

"I was always asking my granddaughter, because I haven't seen it, judo seems like fighting. I said 'I'll go and see.' I went and saw. It was not a fight. I really liked it."

Alataş said the sport has been very good for her health and helped her overcome a hernia problem.

"I am 80 years old. I am an example to young people," she said, expressing thanks to Turkey's Ministry of Youth and Sports for letting her participate.

