86 terrorists 'neutralized' across Turkey in March

Turkey neutralized a total of 86 terrorists in March, the deputy interior minister said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports. 

Turkish security forces neutralized 86 terrorists during domestic anti-terror operations, Ismail Catakli, also the spokesman for the ministry, told a monthly news conference in the capital Ankara.

He also said 16 terrorist acts, one of them intended to be carried out with a bomb-laden drone, were thwarted in March.

In fighting drug trafficking, Catakli said at least 5,224 suspects were arrested on March 29-April 5.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.


