86th meeting of CIS Council of Border Troops Commanders held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has convened its 86th meeting in Baku, News.Az reports.

Along with Azerbaijan, the event brought together border services of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Armenia, Coordinating Service of the CIS, Executive Committee of the CIS, CIS Anti-Terrorism Center, Office for the Coordination of the Fight Against Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Types of Crime on the Territory of CIS member-states, delegations of the Coordinating Council of the International Union of Public Unions of Border Service Veterans and honored guests.

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan participates as an observer in the meetings of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which has been operating since 1992 and coordinates issues of cooperation in the field of border security between the member CIS states. Baku hosted the 40th, 60th, 70th and 78th CIS Border Troops Commanders' Council meetings in Baku in 2001, 2008, 2013 and 2017, respectively.

News.Az