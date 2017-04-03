88% of ballots counted in Armenia elections

Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission has counted 88% of ballots from 1,807 precincts.

Overall, the Republican Party of Armenia got 49.06%, news.am reports.

The next are:

Tsaurkyan bloc – 27.58%

Yelk – 7.69%

ARF Dashnaktsutyun – 6.61%

Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc – 3.71%

Congress-PPA bloc – 2.08%

Free Democrats – 1.62%

Communist Party of Armenia – 0.9%

As of Sunday 8:00 pm, the voter turnout in the National Assembly election in Armenia was 60.86 percent of eligible voters.

News.Az

