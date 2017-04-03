88% of ballots counted in Armenia elections
- 03 Apr 2017 05:08
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 120317
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/88-of-ballots-counted-in-armenia-elections Copied
Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission has counted 88% of ballots from 1,807 precincts.
Overall, the Republican Party of Armenia got 49.06%, news.am reports.
The next are:
Tsaurkyan bloc – 27.58%
Yelk – 7.69%
ARF Dashnaktsutyun – 6.61%
Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc – 3.71%
Congress-PPA bloc – 2.08%
Free Democrats – 1.62%
Communist Party of Armenia – 0.9%
As of Sunday 8:00 pm, the voter turnout in the National Assembly election in Armenia was 60.86 percent of eligible voters.
News.Az