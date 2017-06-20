8th Challenge Cup due to be held in ‘What? Where? When?’ game

+ ↺ − 16 px

The project will create conditions for participation of more than a thousand of young people in the tournament by covering 10 regions of the country.

The traditional 8th Challenge Cup in ‘What? Where? When?’ brain game is due to be held with the financial support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and steering support of the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club.

The objective of holding the 8th Challenge Cup includes organizing effective leisure of young people, ensuring their intellectual development and embracing the entire country with the brain game movement.

The project will create conditions for participation of more than a thousand of young people in the tournament by covering 10 regions of the country. The young people below 25 years of age (turning 25 on the tournament date) and teenagers are eligible for participation in the tournment.

Qualification rounds will be organized in Baku and the regions as part of the Cup. 40 teams excelling by results of the qualification rounds will pave their way to the final game to be held in the capital city.

For participation in the qualification rounds, it is necessary to complete the registration form, posted on the facebook page of the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club.

News.Az

News.Az