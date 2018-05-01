9 Daesh suspects arrested in Turkey
Police arrested nine Daesh suspects during an anti-terror operation in central Konya province on Tuesday, according to a police source.
The suspects were accused of making propaganda for Daesh terror group on social media, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.
Police also seized some documents during their search.
