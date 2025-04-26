9 dead in 2 road mishaps in north India

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine people died and around seven were injured, some of them critically, in two separate road accidents in north India, confirmed local cops on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Seven people died and two were seriously injured in the country's northern state of Haryana when a speeding truck hit a group of sanitation workers on an expressway.

In another accident, a mother and a daughter died and five others were injured in northern state Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district when a speeding car crashed into them while they were sitting outside their house. The mishap occurred late on Friday night.

