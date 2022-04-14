9 humanitarian corridors open in Ukraine for civilian evacuation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine humanitarian corridors were opened in Ukraine for the evacuation of civilians, the country’s deputy prime minister said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

In a Facebook post, Iryna Vereshchuk said people could use private vehicles to leave Mariupol for Zaporizhzhia, a city where Russian forces have not entered so far.

Vereshchuk noted that the evacuation corridors will also remain open for those seeking to leave the cities of Berdiansk, Tokmak and Enerhodar for Zaporizhzhia.

