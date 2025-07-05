9 killed, 11 wounded in microbus collision in N. Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine people were killed and another 11 were wounded on Saturday when two microbuses collided on the highway in Egypt's northern Menoufia Governorate, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The injured have been transferred to hospitals in Menoufia for urgent medical care, according to the statement.

According to the Yom7 news website, initial investigations suggest that excessive speed may have caused the accident.

The incident comes just days after another deadly crash in the same governorate, where 19 people were killed on June 27 when a lorry slammed into a microbus on a highway.

Despite recent government efforts to expand and modernize Egypt's road network, fatal traffic accidents remain common, largely due to unsafe driving practices and poor road conditions.

News.Az