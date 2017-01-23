9 people injured in Armenian bus crash in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia issued new details on Sunday’s Yerevan-St. Petersburg minibus crash in Russia.

Accordingly, the vehicle, which belongs to Armenian citizen Vanush Sahakyan, 32, had turned over. As a result, its passengers were taken to the Central Republican Hospital of Pavlovsky District.

The hospital informed that nine Armenian citizens were brought to this medical facility.

As reported earlier, a minibus that was en route from Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan to Saint Petersburg, Russia, had crashed at Pavlovsky District of Krasnodar Krai (region) of Russia.

All the passengers in this vehicle were Armenian citizens.

