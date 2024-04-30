9 soldiers die in military helicopter crash in northern Colombia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine soldiers lost their lives in a military helicopter crash in northern Colombia, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

One general and eight soldiers died in the crash in the rural area of Guaraperia village, under the Bolivar administrative region.

In a statement on X, Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed "great" sadness over the soldiers' deaths.

The military helicopter was reportedly involved in an operation against the drug and paramilitary group called "Clan del Golfo."

An investigation has been launched into the accident.

Several military personnel have lost their lives in helicopter accidents in the country since the beginning of the year.

