9-year-old dies after distress incident at Hersheypark

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 9-year-old child has died following a distress incident at Hersheypark’s The Boardwalk water park on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of grief and a forthcoming investigation into the circumstances.

According to park officials, lifeguards responded quickly after the child showed signs of distress in the water. Emergency life-saving measures were performed on-site before the child was rushed to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Our hearts break for this child and the child’s family,” said Hershey Entertainment & Resorts CEO John Lawn. “We extend our deepest condolences for their loss.”

Officials did not specify which of The Boardwalk’s 16 water attractions was involved in the tragedy. The area includes large-scale features such as the 378,000-gallon wave pool, The Shore, and the Whitecap Racer, the longest mat racing slide in the world.

The identity of the child has not been released, and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Hersheypark said it will conduct an internal review and cooperate fully with authorities.

“To every family that visits Hersheypark, please know this: your safety and well-being drive every decision we make,” Lawn said. “We will thoroughly investigate this tragedy and honor the memory of this young guest by continuing our focus on ensuring the safety of our guests at Hersheypark.”

The park, which has operated for over a century in Hershey, Pennsylvania, remains open while the investigation is ongoing.

News.Az