90 Azerbaijani citizens airlifted from Poland amid coronavirus fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues evacuating its citizens abroad due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Some 90 Azerbaijani citizens were brought back to the country via the Warsaw-Baku flight performed on March 27 by the LOT Polish Airlines on a paid basis, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland told News.Az.

“There was some misunderstanding as the LOT Airlines failed to provide detailed information on the flight to the Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL). However, the misunderstanding about the flight was resolved after the intervention of Azerbaijani officials,” the embassy said.

News.Az