90% of Iraqi lands liberated from ISIS

"We started an offensive operation and began to liberate cities and districts one by one."

The Government of Iraq has regained control over 90% of the country's territory, seized by the militants of ISIS (the organization is banned in the Russian Federation), Iraqi Prime Minister Saad al-Hadisi said.

According to him, the situation has changed radically. "We started an offensive operation and began to liberate cities and districts one by one," he said, emphasizing that the Iraqi military are ready to eliminate terrorism.

"The final victory is coming,”  RIA Novosti quotes al-Hadisi as saying.

News.Az 

