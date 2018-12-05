98% of TAP route in Greece, Albania lowered into trench

+ ↺ − 16 px

Around 98 percent of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) route in Greece and Albania has been lowered into the trench, said a message from TAP AG consortium engaged in construction of the pipeline envisaging transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

“750 km out of 765 km in total (around 98 percent of our route in Greece and Albania) now lowered into the trench. TAP will help integrate and diversify Europe’s energy supply and improve energy security,” said the message.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

News.Az

News.Az