999 media representatives apply for accreditation to cover Islamic Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 999 media representatives from 34 countries have applied for accreditation to cover the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Kamran Talibov, Head of Press Operations at Baku 2017, told AZERTAC.

According to him, 252 of those who applied are representatives of the foreign media, while 747 represent local media. The majority of those who applied for accreditation are from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Iran and Pakistan, said Talibov. Others applied from the Netherlands, Poland, US, Germany, UK, Russia and France, he added, according to AzVision.

Athletes from Islamic countries will be representing their nations over 10 days of competition across 20 different sports which include 23 disciplines (Athletics and Para Athletics, Aquatics – Diving, Aquatics – Swimming, Aquatics – Water Polo, Basketball 3x3, Football, Gymnastics – Artistic, Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Wushu, Table Tennis, Handball, Judo and Blind Judo, Wrestling – Greco, Wrestling – Freestyle, Shooting, Tennis, Volleyball, Boxing, Zurkhaneh, Karate, Taekwondo and Weightlifting) in 16 world-class sporting venues in Baku.

Baku was awarded the Games at the General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) in Jeddah in July 2013.

News.Az

News.Az