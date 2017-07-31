9th Gabala International Music Festival officially opens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 9th Gabala International Music Festival has today officially opened. The festival is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Gilan Holding.

A message of greetings of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO and ISESCO goodwill ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva to the festival participants was read out at the ceremony, which was held at an open-air stage outside the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala, APA reports.

The opening ceremony then featured performance of the Symphony Orchestra of Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Famous musicians from Russia, U.S., Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Slovenia will perform at the festival, which will close on August 3.

News.Az

