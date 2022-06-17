9th Global Baku Forum continues with panel sessions

+ ↺ − 16 px

A panel session on “Global Health Governance” was held as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum themed “Challenges to the Global World Order”, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus were among the participants in the panel session.

The event, moderated by the former prime minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdžija, focused on issues of the recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring global healthcare system coordination.

Lagumdzija thanked Azerbaijan and directly Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the assistance provided to Bosnia and Herzegovina during the pandemic.

During his speech, the Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev said that an appropriate working group was created under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the necessary equipment was received in all medical institutions, and the number of hospital beds increased.

Musayev noted that from the very beginning of the pandemic, Azerbaijan has been working in this area in close cooperation with WHO.

73rd President of the UN General Assembly, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador Maria Fernanda Espinosa, former Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Fischer, former President of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, former President of Latvia Valdis Zatlers and Special Adviser to Secretary General Jeffrey Sachs also noted the importance of global public health governance and the availability of vaccines for the population.

