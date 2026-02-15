A building in Belgrade is illuminated in the colors of the flags of Azerbaijan and Serbia -VIDEO

A building in Belgrade is illuminated in the colors of the flags of Azerbaijan and Serbia -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the buildings in Belgrade is illuminated in the colors of the flags of Azerbaijan and Serbia, News.Az reports.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote about this on the social network X.

"Belgrade this night," noted H.Hajiyev, adding a video to the publication.

News.Az