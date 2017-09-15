A Farwell to the Son of Many - EXCLUSIVE

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az reprints from Eurasian Diary an obituary on outstanding Azerbaijani scientist Lotfi Zadeh by Jason Katz.

The Quran--Yunus 10:56 “He gives life and causes death, and to Him you will be returned”



Last week, death came for our estimable friend, Professor Lotfi Zadeh. It is with a tearful eye combined with an emerging smile that we laud the good professor, share a small account of his adventurous and illustrious life and recount my small role in that life.



A brilliant man was he. An exceedingly proud native son of Azerbaijan. An adopted son of America, who was raised in monarchical Iran. An eminent scientist, mathematician and engineer, whose work contributes momentously to the contemporary world, though many are unaware of how. A man uncommonly generous of his time, advice and counsel. He was a husband and father.



Lotfi Zadeh was all of this and more. I knew him as the man, the scientist whose work I could never quite understand, yet accepted as a part of my regular life. I knew him as the “hometown hero,” who went into the world and made a weighty mark. I knew him as the man revered by all in my own second home, Azerbaijan.



Professor Zadeh, as he preferred to be addressed, knew me as the curious younger man, who worked with his dear friend, then-Consul General and now-Ambassador Elin Suleymanov. The professor and I chatted about foreign affairs and the science he so loved. As we spoke, we held effervescent conversations, but he was always gentle with me when the topic of science arose. We spoke about family, our shared faith, politics and about his beloved Azerbaijan. In essence, he knew me as the American guy who works with Azerbaijan.



Professor Zadeh gained renown and fame as the originator of the then-theoretical “fuzzy logic.” Following the proving of his theories, many of the early successful applied applications of his theories were related to the success of high-speed rail, smart phones, pocket computers, flight aid for helicopters, controlling of subway systems, improved fuel consumption for automobiles, single-button control for machines, automatic motor control for machines and, early recognition of earthquakes and on and on and on.



It is not an overstatement that we, collectively, each of us, feels Professor Zadeh every day of our lives. His fuzzy logic will continue to make our world safer and better for many decades to come.



I first met professor Zadeh in the Frankfurt airport in Germany. Ambassador Suleymanov, the friend afore mentioned, facilitated the professor’s first trip to Azerbaijan since his departure decades prior. As the Ambassador was concerned about the professor going from one terminal to another, I was tasked with finding him and ensuring that all was well with him—in the very large Frankfurt Airport. After paging him through several terminals of the airport, driving Lufthansa staff to the point where they wanted to boot me out and, of course, the obligatory walking about the gate area asking each and every older man whom I came across if he was Professor Lutfi Zadeh. Finally, I found him and thus a cherished friendship budded.



Professor Zadeh, was a man not unlike his countrymen—generous, strong, loving and giving. Each time there was a conference of any sort in Berkeley, where he taught and lived, he would happily lend his support and attendance to help make the event a success. He and his wife even sat with my step daughter in his home in Berkeley to advise her on the possibility of her choosing UC Berkeley as her university and on a career in mathematics.

Lotfi Zadeh was a son of Azerbaijan, a son of science, a son of the Jewish people and a son to us all.



As we say in Yiddish, “may his memory be for a blessing.” Professor Zadeh, we will see you once again.

Jason Katz is Political expert, Founder & Principal at Tool Shed Group

