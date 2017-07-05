A group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers sent to Afghanistan

A group of 44 Azerbaijani military personnel was sent to Afghanistan in accordance with the plan and rotation for serving within NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on its website.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

Currently, 90 servicemen, 2 medical officers and 2 sappers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

