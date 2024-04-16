A new chapter in an old feud: Israel versus Iran — What's next? – OPINION

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Alan Cafruny, the Henry Platt Bristol Chair of International Affairs and Professor of Government. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

The Israeli assault on the embassy compound in Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian military officers including a top commander, crossed a red line. Although compelled to retaliate, Tehran clearly seeks to avoid a wider regional war. Its response was carefully calibrated and telegraphed in advance to both Israel and the United States.

Over 300 missiles and drones, apparently targeting only military installations, were reportedly intercepted by Israel along with the UK, USA, and Jordan, mostly before reaching Israeli airspace, and reportedly resulted in no casualties. The Iranian high command declared that “the operation achieved its full result” and that “there is no intention to continue” provided that Israel launches no new attacks on Iranian territory. However, Israel’s response remains to be seen.

Israel possesses formidable conventional military forces. Its nuclear capability not only threatens its enemies but also grants it significant influence over the United States, including the ability to secure resupply and military support if necessary. Israel’s dramatic success in repelling the Iranian missile and drone counterattack—if independently verified—demonstrates the vast scope and extent of Israel’s missile defenses. However, until then, Israel’s claims that it shot down 99% of incoming missiles should be treated with skepticism. Additionally, air defense stocks are not unlimited, particularly given U.S. pressures to resupply Ukraine.

The Biden administration recognizes the danger of escalation and has warned both Iran and Israel against further retaliatory actions. The United States informed Iran that it was unaware of the Israeli attack. However, along with Britain and France, it refused to condemn the attack in the UN Security Council, a measure that Iran’s delegation said could have prevented its retaliation. It is unclear, however, whether Benjamin Netanyahu will heed Washington’s warnings. If he does not, the results could be catastrophic, not only for the Middle East.

Netanyahu had strong motives to conduct the initial strikes and to engage in further escalation. Public opinion worldwide has been horrified by the actions of the IDF and the collective punishment of civilians in Gaza. This sentiment is increasingly evident not only in the United States and Europe but also in Israel, where opposition to Netanyahu’s government is intensifying and the Prime Minister faces the prospect of a criminal trial if the government falls.

A broader regional war would distract attention from Gaza and enable Netanyahu to draw the United States, Britain, and possibly other G-7 countries into the conflict alongside Israel. Even Iran’s relatively limited retaliation has greatly increased pressure on Biden from congressional Democrats and Republicans for further steps against Iran, including missile strikes. Finally, a broader regional war would also enable Israel to pursue its longstanding goal of eliminating Iran’s fledgling nuclear industry.

Israel is playing with fire. In the context of a broader regional war, Iran, Hezbollah, and proxy forces in Syria, Iraq, and Jordan would prove formidable opponents even with U.S. intervention on Israel's side. Although Hezbollah has thus far sought to avoid an all-out war on Israel’s northern front for domestic reasons, Hassan Nasrallah has warned that “You expand, we expand. You escalate, we escalate.”

Hezbollah’s massive stockpile of guided and unguided rockets and missiles would severely test even Israel’s missile defenses, leading to further displacement of populations on each side of the border in the context of a larger refugee crisis throughout the region.

Iran could cut off oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, massively destabilizing an already crisis-ridden global economy.

News.Az