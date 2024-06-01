A new powerful flare has occurred on the Sun

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new powerful flare of the highest class X occurred on the Sun on June, said Institute of Applied Geophysics (IPG) of Russia,

"On June 1 at 02:03 Baku time (Ed), a flare of X1.1 lasting 17 minutes was registered," the IPG noted.The previous flare of this class X1.4/2B was recorded on May 29, it lasted 87 minutes. After that, scientists predicted that a magnetic storm could begin on Earth on May 31 - June 1, but it will not be extreme.At present, according to the Institute's space weather monitoring, magnetic disturbance on Earth has not yet reached the weakest level G1 on a scale of five indicators, where the highest level is G5 (extreme).After a series of powerful flares on the Sun in early May, a powerful magnetic storm began on Earth. On the night of May 11, it reached an extreme power level for the first time since August 2005. The flares affected the planet's data transmission systems, for example, some Starlink satellites were "knocked out" of their orbital positions.Solar flares are divided into five classes depending on the power of X-ray radiation: A, B, C, M, and X. The minimum class A0.0 corresponds to a radiation power of 10 nanowatts per square meter in Earth orbit. When moving to the next letter, the power increases by 10 times. Flares are usually accompanied by emissions of solar plasma, clouds of which, reaching the Earth, can provoke magnetic storms.

News.Az