A new protest rally starts outside the parliamentary building in Tbilisi
Demonstrators wave Georgian and EU flags as they gather outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Wednesday, April 17, to protest against "the Russian law" similar to a law that Russia uses to stigmatize independent news media and organ
The protest is taking place peacefully.Another anti-government protest has started in front of the parliamentary building in central Tbilisi, News.Az reports citing the TASS.
The protesters blocked traffic along the nearby Rustaveli Avenue. The rally is proceeding peacefully.
The current wave of protests was sparked by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's statement on November 28 when he said that the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party had decided to postpone any talk about launching accession negotiations until late 2028 and decline any funding from the European Union. According to the premier, the decision comes after repeated attempts by the EU to blackmail Georgia with promises of launching the talks in exchange for Tbilisi revoking certain laws passed by the country’s parliament.