A plan to cut knife violence in half and save lives
Ocean O'Hara is raising money for Lives Not Knives Participants: Nathan Swaminathan
A new decade-long plan for the UK aims to slash knife crime by 50% by tackling root causes and increasing street patrols.
This plan explains how the government and partners across wider society will contribute to reducing knife crime, News.Az reports, citing gov.uk. It is informed by the best available evidence on what works to address serious violence and the views and experiences of delivery partners, experts and those with lived experience of knife crime, including members of the Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime.
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To tackle knife crime, this government will:
- support young people so they get a better start in life
- stop those at risk from turning to knife crime
- police our streets to punish perpetrators and stop offending
- end the cycle of knife crime
By Leyla Şirinova