A powerful earthquake in Indonesia kills and injures dozens

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A powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province on Tuesday, killing one person, injuring dozens, and causing significant damage to homes, infrastructure, and public buildings.

According to Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, the earthquake claimed one life in the Sigi region and left at least 38 people injured. Authorities are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The quake struck on Tuesday morning, with its epicenter located approximately 42 kilometers southeast of the city of Palu at a depth of 10 kilometers, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported.

The tremor damaged 67 homes as well as bridges, offices, and places of worship across affected areas. Officials also reported damage to a key road linking three regions in Central Sulawesi, raising concerns about transportation and emergency response efforts.

Despite its strength, the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning.

The latest quake has revived memories of the devastating 2018 disaster in Palu, when a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed thousands of people in one of Indonesia's deadliest natural disasters in recent history.

Indonesia is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast zone of intense seismic and volcanic activity stretching around the Pacific Ocean. The country's position along multiple tectonic plate boundaries makes it particularly vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Emergency teams have been deployed to the affected areas as authorities continue damage assessments and relief operations.

News.Az