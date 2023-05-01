A Republic of Azerbaijan on Aras River – Both Banks? - NewsBlaze writes

News.az presents the article written by journalist Nurit Greenger:
The Aras River flows eastward, forming an approximately 275 mile (440 km) international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the north and Turkey and Iran on the south.
Nowadays, when Iran is creating tension with the Republic of Azerbaijan, in a letter to Mr. Eli Cohen, Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Jewish community in Azerbaijan is requesting the help of the State of Israel. They want Israel’s international capabilities in front of the world’s powers, and dozens of members of the Knesset have joined this request.
During April 2023, I was in Baku, accompanying a group of journalists who have a plan to extensively write about Azerbaijan, on several topics. At the very same time Eli Cohen, Israel’s Foreign Minister, also spent a day in Baku, accompanied by a large and prominent Israeli delegation with the purpose to further solidify Azerbaijan and Israel relations.
There was a buzz of excitement in the South Caucasus country as the Israeli delegation made its official rounds in Baku.
As a result of Mr. Cohen’s official political visit to Baku, Members of Knesset, Israeli parliamentarians, from most factions of the Knesset – the coalition and the opposition – united and came out with a declaration: “The Jewish community of Azerbaijan must be supported.”
The Jewish Community in Azerbaijan Mobilizes in Defense of Their Country
The Islamic Republic of Iran is the Republic of Azerbaijan’s southern neighbor. The two states share about 618 kilometers of land borders as well as the two countries border each other in the Caspian Sea.
The fact is that due to the increasingly developing relations between Azerbaijan and Israel and the rapprochement between the two countries, Iran is currently threatening the Azerbaijanis. The rapprochement between Israel and Azerbaijan causes an escalation with Iran and due to the relationship with Israel, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are now officially threatening the president of Azerbaijan.
The Iranians, through the official Telegram channels of the Revolutionary Guards, sent a clear and explicit threatening message to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. The Jewish community in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, rallied to calm the Azerbaijanis.
As usual, Iran stepped up its incitement and spread a new conspiracy, according to which Azerbaijan intends to take over a part of Armenia’s territory, with the aim of interrupting Iran’s geographic-continental continuity with Russia and Europe, thus causing it economic damage. Armenia, which since the 1st Karabakh War – from February 1988 to May 1994 – has tended to side with Iran, recently became a formal ally of Tehran and is used by Iran in the transfer of drones and missiles to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine.
The official statement issued by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps read: “In recent years, Baku has become Israel’s main Asian ally, effectively using the infrastructure in Azerbaijan against the Iranian people.”
And at the same time, the Iranian army announced the combat readiness of its Air Force and air defense at an increased level.