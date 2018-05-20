A serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army was killed as a result of another provocation of Armenia

A serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army was killed as a result of another provocation of Armenia

On May 20, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army soldier Tatarov Adil Ali was killed during the fulfillment of the combat mission to suppress another provocation of the enemy on the Nakhchivan section of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the family and relatives of the Shahid (martyr)!

The Ministry of Defense does not exclude that newly appointed Defense and Foreign Ministers of Armenia, who visited the line of contact of the troops in this direction a few days ago, are responsible for the committing of this provocation.

The leadership of Armenia should know that the heroic defenders of Nakhchivan will soon avenge the martyr.

