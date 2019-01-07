A stunning Azerbaijani mugham trio to perform in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, Association of French-Azerbaijani Dialogue and Theater de la Ville, a stunning Azerbaijani mugham trio will give concert in Paris, France, AZERTAC reports.

Performances by soloist Kamila Nabiyeva, accompanied by kamancha undisputed master, Elshan Mansurov, and by the musicologist and tar teacher, Alakbar Alakbarov, will perform in a trio where she will unleash her imaginary to adorn this modal music with brilliant improvisations.

Since 1990s, the Theater de la Ville of Paris annually includes Azerbaijani mugham performers, including Alim Gasimov, Nezaket Teymurova, Arzu Aliyeva, Ehtiram Huseynov and others who amaze the French music lovers with their unique performances.

"Theater de la Ville" realizes joint cultural projects with the United States, the Netherlands, Italy and other countries.

News.Az

News.Az