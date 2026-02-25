A Turkish Air Force F-16, pilot martyred - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish Air Force F‑16 fighter jet crashed near a highway in western Türkiye early Wednesday, killing its pilot.

Radio and radar contact with the jet was lost shortly after midnight after it took off from the 9th Main Jet Base in Balikesir province, according to a defense ministry statement, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The city's Governer, İsmail Ustaoğlu, said: "One of our F-16 fighter jet belonging to the squadron of the Balıkesir 9th Main Jet Base Command crashed during a mission flight around 00:50, and one of our pilots has been martyred. I pray to Allah for mercy upon our martyr and offer my condolences to his family. May our esteemed nation’s head be consoled."

Source: TRT World

News.Az