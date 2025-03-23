A Turkish court has ordered the jailing of Istanbul's mayor pending trial VIDEO

A court has ordered Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu, a key rival to President Erdogan, jailed pending trial on corruption charges.

A Turkish court has officially detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu pending trial on corruption charges, following mass protests sparked by his arrest, News.Az informs via Aljazeera.

The court’s decision on Sunday to send Imamoglu to prison comes after the main opposition party, European leaders and tens of thousands of protesters criticised the actions against him as politicised.

The court said Imamoglu and at least 20 others were jailed as part of a corruption investigation. A separate ruling on a terror-related investigation has yet to be issued. The mayor, a key opposition figure and potential challenger to longtime President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained on Wednesday by the government for alleged corruption and “terrorism”. Imamoglu has denied all the charges. The decision also comes as the Turkish opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) members and others head to polling stations for a primary election endorse Imamoglu as candidate for the next presidential election. The CHP has called for non-party members to vote to boost public resistance following Imamoglu’s detention. CHP, which has more than 1.5 million members, set up 5,600 ballot boxes for voting across all of Turkey’s 81 provinces. Polls will close at 1400 GMT. The next presidential election is scheduled to be held in 2028.

News.Az