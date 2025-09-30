A U.S. government shutdown could make Fed’s job harder

+ ↺ − 16 px

After a seemingly unproductive meeting between lawmakers and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, the chances that the country’s government will be shutting down two days later appear to be growing, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

If the U.S. government shuts down, it’s essentially like a depressed millennial spending a week in bed having an existential crisis. That is to say, vital functions of the country, such as defence and healthcare, are preserved, but non-essential ones will be curtailed.

One of the offices that will pause functioning: the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which releases the jobs and inflation reports, on which the Federal Reserve relies to make rate decisions. Delayed or murky data means a foggier sea for Chair Jerome Powell to navigate.

Still, major U.S. indexes climbed on Monday as artificial intelligence kingpin Nvidia regained some ground lost last week, while shares of Electronic Arts popped on news that the video game company will be taken private.

Meanwhile, investors pushed up shares of Etsy because of its tie-up with OpenAI’s new Instant Checkout feature. In other words, the haven for corporate refugees, who have turned to handmaking crafts, is partnering the artificial intelligence company that seems to be creating corporate refugees.

Cue more millennial existential crises.

What you need to know today

U.S. government shutdown looks increasingly likely. Top lawmakers met Trump on Monday, but it appears a compromise couldn’t be reached. Users on prediction markets are betting there’s a 70% chance there’ll be a shutdown on Wednesday.

Electronic Arts to be acquired in $55 billion deal. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners — a firm led by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — will be taking the video game company private.

Anthropic launches a new AI model. The Claude Sonnet 4.5 is the “best coding model in the world” according to industry benchmarks, and is “more of a colleague,” Anthropic said Monday. The startup is backed by Amazon and valued at $183 billion.

Major U.S. indexes tick up. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday as AI shares such as Nvidia and Micron rose. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.18%, with most pharmaceutical stocks advancing.

Intel appears overbought. That’s according to the stock’s relative strength index, a measure of the speed of recent price changes, which suggests Intel could be vulnerable to a pullback in the short term.

