ABA Expert Group has new appointment

The next August meeting of the Expert Group on "IT and IT security" of the Azerbaijan Banks Association has been held.

The meeting was dedicated to power cut during emergencies and optimization of energy issues.

The Expert Group discussed the optimization of energy supply and other issues related to IT security in the energy sector. It was decided to hold discussions with relevant authorities to consider optimization of energy efficiency issues during emergencies.

At the same time, the group had a new appointment. Thus, Ilgar Aliyev was appointed deputy head of the Expert Group on "IT and IT security". Ilgar Aliyev worked in the Internal Audit Department of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2006 - 2013 as Senior Auditor and Head of Information Technologies. He has been working in the Management Audit department as a manager at GRC Assurance & Advisory since 2013. From 2017 he has been the Head of IT Management and Information Security at Prima Management Consulting.

At present, he provides Auditing and Consulting Services on Information Systems Security and Management.

Since 2006, he has been a member of International association of ISACA (USA). Ilgar Aliyev has a CISA certificate (Certified Auditor for Information Systems), CISM (Certified Information Security Manager), CGEIT (Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT), CRISC (Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control), COBIT 5 Security Assessor.

The Expert Group Chairman is Jalal Orujov, a member of PASHA Bank's Management Board.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) was founded in 1990 by commercial banks. The main goal of the ABA is to protect interests of member organizations, to help them meet the needs of different types of business services and to coordinate their activities. At present, 29 banks and 3 non-banking organizations are ABA members.

News.Az

