About 16 million tons of oil transported via BTC pipeline in first six months of 2019

In January-June, about 16 million tons of oil was transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), State Statistics Committee said.

In general, 81 percent of transportation was carried out by the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main export oil pipeline, and 15 million 985,7 thousand tons of oil was transported through this pipeline in the first six month of 2019.

According to State Statistics Committee, the volume of transit oil transportation via BTC in the first 6 month of year totaled 2 million 316,3 thousand tons.

