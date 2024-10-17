About 2 million tourists visited Azerbaijan this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-September 2024, 1 million 983.3 thousand foreigners and non-citizens from 186 countries of the world visited the Republic of Azerbaijan, or 29.1% more foreigners and non-citizens in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year, the State Statistics Committee says, , News.Az reports.

It was noted that 28.4% of the visitors were citizens of the Russian Federation, 16.2% of the visitors were citizens of Türkiye, 9.1% from India, 8.1% from Iran, 4.2% from Saudi Arabia, 4.1% from Georgia, 3.3% Kazakhstan, 2.9% from Pakistan, 1.7% each from Uzbekistan, China and the United Arab Emirates, 1.4% each from Kuwait and Ukraine, 1.2% each from Israel and Turkmenistan, 1.1% from Oman, 1.0% from Belarus and 11.3% were citizens of other countries. 66.8% of the visitors were men, 33.2% were women.In comparison with the corresponding period of the last year, the number of visitors from India increased by 2.3 times, from South Korea increased by twice, from China by 1.9 times, from Spain by 1.9 times, from Philippines by 1.6 times, from Kyrgyzstan by 1.6 times, from Kazakhstan by 1.6 times, from Pakistan by 1.5 times, from Oman by 1.5 times, from Jordan by 41.3%, from Iran by 38.4%, from Italy by 36.2%, from Poland by 35.7%, from Turkmenistan by 30.2%, from Saudi Arabia by 28.1%, from Yemen by 25.3%, from United States by 21.8%, from Germany by 21.6%, from Uzbekistan by 20.8%, from Egypt by 20.1%, from Russian Federation by 18.4%, from Ukraine by 18.2%, from Türkiye by 17.2%, from France by 17.0%, from Kuwait by 16.4%, from Moldova by 12.3%, from Tajikistan by 11.2%, from Georgia by 10.6%, from Great Britain by 10.0%, and the number of visitors from Bahrain increased by 10%.Compared to January-September 2023, the number of visitors from the European Union member countries increased by 32.2% reaching to 81.8 thousand people, the number of visitors from the Gulf countries increased by 31.4% reaching to 337.8 thousand people, the number of visitors from the CIS countries increased by 20.6% and increased to 748.5 thousand people.

News.Az