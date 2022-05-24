About 20 countries announce new security assistance packages for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 20 countries have announced new security assistance packages for Ukraine during a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Monday.

Speaking following the meeting, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed that new initiatives in support of Ukraine were announced at the meeting, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

He clarified that many countries also provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with ammunition, armored vehicles and other equipment. In addition, according to him, many countries provide training for representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, in turn, said that this time the Ukraine Contact Group has increased to 47 countries, which he said is a very important signal.

The military leaders also said that the next meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group would take place in person in Brussels on June 15, in the margins of the NATO defense ministerial in Brussels.

News.Az