About 200 corruption cases recorded in Armenian army last year

The figures were voiced during the meeting which was chaired by Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan and was attended by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, according to news.am.

An investigation has been launched into every case, the participants said. The damage recorded in all criminal cases totals to 422,236,614 drams, a 7.3 percent increase as compared to 2017. More than 410 million drams was restored.

