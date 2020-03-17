About 250 Azerbaijani citizens arrive in Baku from Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 250 Azerbaijani citizens are brought back from Turkey to Baku, Spokesperson for the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Nurida Allahyarova told Trendon March 17.

According to her, the last two buses arrived this morning.

"All passengers on the Istanbul-Baku regular bus route have been already brought back to Azerbaijan. The first two buses reached Baku yesterday, and the last passengers crossed the Red Bridge checkpoint today at 02:30. They are already in Baku. No virus has been diagnosed in any of them, and they are not taken to quarantine," she added.

News.Az

News.Az