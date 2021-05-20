About 28,500 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in a day

Some 28,411 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 20, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 14,079 citizens, and the second one to 14,332 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,891,703 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,068,493 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 823,210 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

