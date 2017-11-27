About 300 Russian tourists to be evacuated from Bali volcano zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three hundred Russian tourists, who currently stay in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, affected by the volcano eruption, will be evacuated, the press service

"Currently, some 60,000 tourists are staying in Bali, including about 300 Russians. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, until the airport is opened, the Russian tourists will be taken by ferries to the neighboring islands," the agency said.

Rostourism is monitoring the situation and is in contact with the Russian Foreign Ministry, it said, noting that there have been no reports if any Russian tourists were hurt. The federal agency has urged the tourists to keep calm and follow personal safety guidelines.

Indonesia’s authorities have raised the alert over the Agung volcano to the maximum level four. The National Board for Disaster Management wrote on its Facebook page that people are not allowed to approach the volcano closer than 8 km and 10 km in some areas. The volcano spews ash as high as 3.4 km.

The Ngurah Rai airport in Bali was closed after a volcanic ash was found in its airspace. According to the Guardian newspaper, the airport has suspended operations for 24 hours, and the authorities will decide on Tuesday on resuming the flights.

News.Az

News.Az