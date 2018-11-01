About 4,000 Azerbaijanis registered as missing - State Commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons established in 1993 to eliminate the problem of prisoners of war and missing per

He said that in 1993, all information available at state and non-governmental organizations were collected and a preliminary list regarding 4,000 people was compiled.

“As a result of the work done, together with the ICRC and other relevant international organizations, 1,480 prisoners and hostages were released, and the necessary measures were taken on their rehabilitation,” Akhundov added, Trend reports.

He noted that in order to investigate the crimes committed by Armenians, a “Joint Operational-Investigation Group to investigate crimes committed by the armed separatist forces of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian military units” was created, which continues its activity in the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan.

Akhundov also noted that after the implemented reforms to improve the activity of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan, the situation in this area was analyzed, and the Azerbaijani president put forward a number of serious requirements before the working group to speed up the implementation of certain tasks, systemic approach to the work and defining of priorities.

It was noted that the list of missing persons was clarified as a primary task, and 3,888 missing persons are registered in the State Commission. Their photos were collected and added to the updated database, and the necessary measures were taken to compile identikits for those who had no photo.

The GPS coordinates of the graves of 195 unknown persons who went missing during intensive military operations and buried in the territory of Azerbaijan were indentified.

At the instruction of the Azerbaijani president, based on the testimony of the released persons, a book was published in Azerbaijani and English, as well as other instructions were fulfilled.

